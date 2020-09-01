Stock Alert: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Climbs 8%; Q2 Results Tomorrow

(RTTNews) - Shares of outdoor sportintg goods retailer Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) are climbing more than 8% Tuesday morning ahead of its second-quarter results which is slated for Wednesday, after market close.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $286.06 million in the second quarter.

The company's revenue had climbed more than 40% in the first quarter due to a surge in demand for firearms and ammunition. During the last quarter, the company had reported earnings, that came in better than analysts' view.

The stock is currently trading at $16.90, close to its 52-week high of $18.03.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.