Markets
SPWH

Stock Alert: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Climbs 8%; Q2 Results Tomorrow

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of outdoor sportintg goods retailer Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) are climbing more than 8% Tuesday morning ahead of its second-quarter results which is slated for Wednesday, after market close.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $286.06 million in the second quarter.

The company's revenue had climbed more than 40% in the first quarter due to a surge in demand for firearms and ammunition. During the last quarter, the company had reported earnings, that came in better than analysts' view.

The stock is currently trading at $16.90, close to its 52-week high of $18.03.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPWH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular