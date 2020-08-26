Stock Alert: Splunk Up 6% Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) are rising more than 6 percent or $12.35 in Wednesday's morning trade at $215.97.

Splunk is slated to report its financial results for the second quarter after market close on Wednesday. The San Francisco-based company is a developer of software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report loss of $0.33 per share for the quarter on revenues of $522.52 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Splunk has traded in a range of $93.92 to $217.36 in the past 52 weeks.

