Markets
SPLK

Stock Alert: Splunk Tanks 25% On Quarterly Results, Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) are losing nearly 25% on Thursday morning after its third-quarter results missed Street expectations and outlook also were below estimates.

SPLK is currently trading at $154.46, down $51.45 or 24.99%, on the Nasdaq.

Splunk's third-quarter net loss widened to $201.5 million or $1.26 per share from $57.6 million or $0.38 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, loss were $0.07 per share, compared to $0.58 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.09 per share.

Revenues dropped 11% to $558.6 million from $626.3 million last year. Analysts estimated revenues of $613.03 million.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues between $650 million and $700 million. Analysts currently sees revenues of $777.73 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPLK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular