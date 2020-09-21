Markets
SAVE

Stock Alert: Spirit Airlines Declines 7%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) are down more than 7% Monday morning at $16.32. It has traded in the range of $7.01- $47.50 in the last one year.

The airliner on September 17 announced the closing of its $850 million offering of 8.00% senior secured notes due 2025 offered by two newly-formed Spirit subsidiaries.

Spirit also announced the completion of its "at-the-market" (ATM) offering of 9 million shares, which raised about $156 million in net proceeds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAVE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular