Stock Alert: Spirit Airlines Declines 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) are down more than 7% Monday morning at $16.32. It has traded in the range of $7.01- $47.50 in the last one year.

The airliner on September 17 announced the closing of its $850 million offering of 8.00% senior secured notes due 2025 offered by two newly-formed Spirit subsidiaries.

Spirit also announced the completion of its "at-the-market" (ATM) offering of 9 million shares, which raised about $156 million in net proceeds.

