Markets
SAVE

Stock Alert: Spirit Airlines Climbs 26%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. are climbing more than 26 percent in Wednesday's morning trade at $17.09, despite no stock-specific news. The shares have traded in a range of $7.01 to $58.55 in the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, news that Senate leaders and the White House have reached an agreement on a $2 trillion stimulus bill has generated positive sentiment in the U.S. markets. The stimulus package includes $50 billion for loans to U.S. airlines, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The U.S. aviation industry is seeking a rescue package from the federal government as they struggle with a plunge in travel demand amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAVE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular