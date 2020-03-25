Stock Alert: Spirit Airlines Climbs 26%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. are climbing more than 26 percent in Wednesday's morning trade at $17.09, despite no stock-specific news. The shares have traded in a range of $7.01 to $58.55 in the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, news that Senate leaders and the White House have reached an agreement on a $2 trillion stimulus bill has generated positive sentiment in the U.S. markets. The stimulus package includes $50 billion for loans to U.S. airlines, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The U.S. aviation industry is seeking a rescue package from the federal government as they struggle with a plunge in travel demand amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

