Markets
SPR

Stock Alert: Spirit AeroSystems Rises 7%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR), a supplier of commercial aero structures, are climbing more than 7 percent or $1.99 in Tuesday's morning trade at $28.75 despite no company-specific news.

U.S. stocks are mixed on Tuesday, reflecting a market rotation out of tech stocks into cyclical stocks. Shares of companies that are expected to benefit from the economic recovery, including airline and travel-related stocks, are gaining following upbeat news about a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Spirit AeroSystems has traded in a range of $13.69 to $92.81 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular