Stock Alert: Spirit AeroSystems Rises 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR), a supplier of commercial aero structures, are climbing more than 7 percent or $1.99 in Tuesday's morning trade at $28.75 despite no company-specific news.

U.S. stocks are mixed on Tuesday, reflecting a market rotation out of tech stocks into cyclical stocks. Shares of companies that are expected to benefit from the economic recovery, including airline and travel-related stocks, are gaining following upbeat news about a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Spirit AeroSystems has traded in a range of $13.69 to $92.81 in the past 52 weeks.

