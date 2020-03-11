Stock Alert: Spirit AeroSystems Falls More Than 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) are slipping in morning trade, and hit the lowest point in the 52-week period. There are no company-related news reported that took the stock down.

The shares are currently at $41.44, down 6.14 percent on lower than average volume. SPR opened at $44.25 on Wednesday compared to its previous close of $44.11.

