Markets
SPR

Stock Alert: Spirit AeroSystems Falls More Than 6%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) are slipping in morning trade, and hit the lowest point in the 52-week period. There are no company-related news reported that took the stock down.

The shares are currently at $41.44, down 6.14 percent on lower than average volume. SPR opened at $44.25 on Wednesday compared to its previous close of $44.11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular