Stock Alert: Spero Therapeutics Jumps 15%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) are currently gaining over 15% on Tuesday morning after the company announced positive results from a late stage trial for urinary tract infection treatment.

SPRO is currently trading at $10.36, up $1.40 or 15.63%, on the Nasdaq.

Spero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet medical need areas involving multidrug-resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases.

The company announced positive topline results from ADAPT-PO, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Spero's oral antibiotic candidate, tebipenem HBr, for the treatment of adults with complicated urinary tract infection and acute pyelonephritis.

Topline data from the trial demonstrate that oral tebipenem HBr was statistically non-inferior to intravenous ertapenem in the treatment of patients with cUTI and patients with AP.

