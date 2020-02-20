Stock Alert: SpartanNash Up 11%

(RTTNews) - Shares of SpartanNash Company (SPTN) are currently gaining 11% on Thursday morning after.

Yesterday, the company reported fourth-quarter sales of $2.00 billion, up 5.3% from $1.90 billion last year, representing the fifteenth consecutive quarter of growth. Retail comparable store sales were 0.5%, positive for the second consecutive quarter.

Last year's acquisition of Martin's Super Markets helped SpartanNash post sales growth.

"We are pleased with the progress that was made in the last quarter," said Dennis Eidson, interim president and CEO. "By focusing on execution, we were able to deliver positive retail comparable store sales for the second consecutive quarter, reduce working capital and increase our free cash flow, while making improvements in our supply chain operations. As a result, we were able to deliver results consistent with the guidance we provided following the third quarter and are optimistic about our future outlook."

The company reported earnings from continuing operations of $5.5 million or $0.15 per share, compared to a loss of $14.0 million or $0.39 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter were $8.3 million or $0.23 per share.

Looking forward to fiscal year 2020, the company anticipates adjusted earnings from continuing operations of about $1.12 to $1.20 per share.

For the first quarter, the company anticipates adjusted earnings from continuing operations to be slightly above the first quarter of 2019.

SPTN is currently trading at $14.74, up $1.41 or 10.58%, on the Nasdaq.

