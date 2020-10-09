Markets
SPTN

Stock Alert: SpartanNash Ascends 25%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of wholesale and retail grocery distributor SpartanNash Company (SPTN) are climbing more than 25% Friday morning at $21.37.

According to an SEC filing done by the company it has issued warrants to Amazon in connection with a commercial agreement with the company.

The warrant issued to Amazon allows it to purchase up to an aggregate of 5.4 million shares SpartanNash. Upon vesting, the warrant shares may be acquired by Amazon at an exercise price per warrant share of $17.7257.

The right to purchase Warrant Shares expires on October 7, 2027.

The stock has been trading in the range of $9-$23.94 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPTN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular