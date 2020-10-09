Stock Alert: SpartanNash Ascends 25%

(RTTNews) - Shares of wholesale and retail grocery distributor SpartanNash Company (SPTN) are climbing more than 25% Friday morning at $21.37.

According to an SEC filing done by the company it has issued warrants to Amazon in connection with a commercial agreement with the company.

The warrant issued to Amazon allows it to purchase up to an aggregate of 5.4 million shares SpartanNash. Upon vesting, the warrant shares may be acquired by Amazon at an exercise price per warrant share of $17.7257.

The right to purchase Warrant Shares expires on October 7, 2027.

The stock has been trading in the range of $9-$23.94 in the past 52 weeks.

