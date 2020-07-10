Stock Alert: Spartan Energy Shares Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) touched a 52-week high of $18.50 Friday morning with trading volume sharply increasing over 20.9 million versus an average volume of 972K shares.

The stock has been trading in the range of $9.75 - $18.50 for the past one year, and is currently trading at $16.97, up $1.98 or 13.21% in the regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.