Markets
SPAQ

Stock Alert: Spartan Energy Shares Hit 52-Week High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) touched a 52-week high of $18.50 Friday morning with trading volume sharply increasing over 20.9 million versus an average volume of 972K shares.

The stock has been trading in the range of $9.75 - $18.50 for the past one year, and is currently trading at $16.97, up $1.98 or 13.21% in the regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPAQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular