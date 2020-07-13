Stock Alert: Spartan Energy Gains 15% On Reverse Merger With Fisker

(RTTNews) - Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) shares are spiking on Monday morning on the announcement of a reverse merger agreement with Fisker Inc. in a $2.9 billion deal. Upon business combination, Fisker would become a public listed company.

The transaction would provide around $1 billion in gross proceeds to California based all-electric vehicle provider Fisker, which includes $500 million fully committed common stock PIPE at $10 per share. Fisker plans to fund its first product Fisker Ocean electric SUV by late 2022.

Last week, Fisker has completed $50 million in financing.

SPAQ is currently at $19.31, up 15.56. percent from its previous close of $16.70.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.