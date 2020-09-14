Markets
Stock Alert: Sorrento Therapeutics Ticking Up 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage biopharma company, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) are climbing more than 8% Monday morning after the company secured an exclusive license from Mayo Clinic for Antibody-Drug-Nanoparticle Albumin-Bound Immune Complex (ADNIC) platform. The company says the platform is capable of generating a great diversity of stable antibody-drug-nanoparticle albumin-bound (nab) immune complexes (ADNICs) targeting many types of human diseases including various solid and liquid tumors. The platform is currently under clinical trials with multiple investigational products in a variety of cancers including ovarian, endometrial, and multiple lymphoma subtypes. Sorrento stock is trading at $6.81. It has traded in the range of $1.39- $19.39 in the last one year.

