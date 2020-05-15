Stock Alert: Sorrento Therapeutics Gains 90%

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage biopharma company Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) are surging more than 90% Friday morning and touched a new high of $5.29. The stock is currently trading at $5.14.

The company reportedly said the pre-clinical study of STI-1499, the antibody it has been developing, showed that it is effective in blocking the novel coronavirus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.