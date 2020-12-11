Stock Alert: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals More Than Doubles

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) are surging over 100% on Friday morning. The pharma company has teamed up with Crown Laboratories to launch Microcyn technology-based anti-itch over-the-counter products.

SNOA is currently trading at $12.54, up $6.34 or 102.22%, on the Nasdaq.

Sonoma and Crown announce they have entered into a license and supply agreement for the exclusive rights to sell and market products for the OTC dermatological market in the US.

Crown plans to sell Sonoma's Microcyn technology dermal sprays and gels targeting itch and pain under Sarna brand.

