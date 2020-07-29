Stock Alert: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Jumps 70%

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) surged 70% on Wednesday morning following news that its Microsafe Disinfectant & Sanitizer passed Boeing and Airbus airline specifications.

SNOA is currently trading at $11.04, up $4.58 or 70.90%, on the Nasdaq.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals announced that Microsafe Disinfectant & Sanitizer manufactured by Sonoma successfully passed both the Boeing Specification Standard BSS7434 and the British Aerospace Airbus specification AIMS09-00-002.

The passing of these tests validate the compatibility and safety of the Microsafe Disinfectant & Sanitizer on the interior and exterior parts and materials of Boeing and Airbus commercial transport aircraft.

