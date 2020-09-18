Stock Alert: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Jumps 16%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) are rising over 16% on Friday morning. The company on Thursday evening announced that it received approval to sell Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitizer in Canada.

SNOA is currently trading at $8.78, up $1.21 or 16.05%, on the Nasdaq.

Sonoma and its partner MicroSafe Group announced Health Canada approved for their Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitizer, which is manufactured by Sonoma using its patented Microcyn Technology, to be sold into Canada through an interim measure for disinfectants and hand sanitizers.

Recently, Sonoma and MicroSafe Group also received approval from Australian regulators to sell Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitizer for use against COVID-19.

