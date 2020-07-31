Stock Alert: Sonnet BioTherapeutics Soars 145%

(RTTNews) - Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) shares are surging, though there was no announcement from the company on Friday that could influence the stock. Earlier on July 20, the oncology-focused biotechnology drugs company had announced the completion of initial preclinical proof-of-concept work with both GMcSF and IL-18 and with GMcSF and IL-12 in a xenograft mouse model of melanoma. Sonnet's FHAB-derived drug candidates all showed a statistically significant reduction in tumor growth compared to placebo.

The shares started to climb from Thursday and closed at $2.91, on more than average volume of 2,764,800. Currently, the shares are at $7.06, up 145.67 percent from on a volume of 51,580,607.

For the 52 week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.52-$54.60 on average volume of 543,104.

