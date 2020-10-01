Markets
Stock Alert: Solid Biosciences Up 139% As FDA Lifts Hold On Trial

(RTTNews) - Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) shares are soaring on Thursday morning trade on unusual volume, as FDA lifted the clinical hold placed on its IGNITE DMD phase 1/II clinical trial. The company said it plans to resume dosing, using SGT-001 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients, in the first quarter of 2021.

FDA acknowledged on Thursday that Solid Biosciences satisfactorily addressed all clinical hold questions. FDA had earlier requested for manufacturing information, updated safety and efficacy data as well as provided direction on total viral load to be administered per patient.

Currently, SLDB is at $4.88, up 139.85 percent from its previous close of $2.03 on a volume of 77,898,161. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a volume of $1.93 to $13.58 on a volume of 192,925.

