Stock Alert: Solaris Oilfield Down 8%

(RTTNews) - Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) shares are down on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a decline since the shares reached a year-to-date peak on April 17. There was no corporate announcement today to influence the stock movement.

The shares are at $9.87, down 8.10 percent from the previous close of $10.74. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $5.06-$15.07 on average volume of 389,764.

