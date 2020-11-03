Stock Alert: SolarEdge Technologies Down 20% On Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) slumped over 20% on Tuesday morning. Monday, after the bell, the company issued a fourth-quarter outlook, which is below current estimates.

SEDG is currently trading at $213.07, down $54.65 or 20.41%, on the Nasdaq.

SolarEdge's third-quarter profit rose to $43.8 million or $0.83 per share from $41.6 million or $0.81 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $1.21 per share, same as in last year. Revenues down 18% to $338.1 million from $410.6 million last year.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues of $345 million to $365 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $389.57 million.

