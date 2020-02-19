Stock Alert: SolarEdge Shares Hit 52-Week High Ahead Of Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) touched a 52-week high of $125.88 today, ahead of its Q4 results.

The company is due to release its Q4 results today after the bell. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters look for earnings of $1.25 per share on revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

While reporting Q3 results, the company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $410 million - $420 million, and gross marging with the range of 32% - 34%.

Revenues from solar products are expected to be within the range of $388 million - $398 million, and gross margin from sale of solar products expected to be within the range of 33% - 35%.

