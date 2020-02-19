Markets
SEDG

Stock Alert: SolarEdge Shares Hit 52-Week High Ahead Of Q4 Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) touched a 52-week high of $125.88 today, ahead of its Q4 results.

The company is due to release its Q4 results today after the bell. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters look for earnings of $1.25 per share on revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

While reporting Q3 results, the company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $410 million - $420 million, and gross marging with the range of 32% - 34%.

Revenues from solar products are expected to be within the range of $388 million - $398 million, and gross margin from sale of solar products expected to be within the range of 33% - 35%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SEDG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular