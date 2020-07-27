Markets
SOGO

Stock Alert: Sogou Spikes On Acquisition Offer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sogou Inc. (SOGO) shares are surging on Monday morning as it received a preliminary non-binding acquisition proposal from Tencent Holdings Ltd.. The offer includes its ordinary as well as American depository shares. Upon completion of acquisition, Sogou will become a privately held, indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Tencent and its ADS will be de-listed from NYSE.

Sogou, an innovator in search in China's internet industry, said the proposal is for $9.00 per share or ADS in cash. The offer represents a premium of 56.7 percent to the closing price on July 24.

SOGO is currently trading at $8.38, up 45.74 percent from its previous close of $5.75 on 14,757,005 shares. For the 52-week period, the stock has traded in a range of $2.95 to $8.60 on average volume of 1,515,173.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SOGO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular