Stock Alert: Socket Mobile Up 23%

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) gained over 23% on Wednesday morning after the company said its SocketScan S550 Contactless Reader achieved Apple Wallet compatibility.

Socket Mobile said that the SocketScan S550 Contactless Membership Card Reader/Writer has passed Apple Pay Value Added Service certification process. The S550 now complies with Apple's NFC VAS Protocol to select and retrieve mobile passes from the Apple wallet resident on iPhones and Apple Watches.

