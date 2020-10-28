Stock Alert: Socket Mobile Up 23%

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) gained over 23% on Wednesday morning after the company said its SocketScan S550 Contactless Reader achieved Apple Wallet compatibility.

SCKT is currently trading at $3.10, up $0.58 or 23.02%, on the Nasdaq.

Socket Mobile said that the SocketScan S550 Contactless Membership Card Reader/Writer has passed Apple Pay Value Added Service certification process. The S550 now complies with Apple's NFC VAS Protocol to select and retrieve mobile passes from the Apple wallet resident on iPhones and Apple Watches.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.