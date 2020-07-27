Stock Alert: Socket Mobile More Than Doubles

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) more than doubled on Monday morning trade on launch of new DuraSled products.

Socket Mobile Monday launhced DuraSled for the XCover Pro. There are two versions of the XCover Pro DuraSled: the DS800 XCover Pro for 1D barcode scanning and the DS840 XCover Pro for 1D and 2D barcode scanning, respectively.

The DuraSled DS800 and DS540 are barcode scanning sled with Bluetooth wireless technology. The sled protects devices from tumbles, is easy-to-use and ideal for delivery services, stock counting, ticketing and other application-driven mobile solutions.

SCKT is currently trading at $3.50, up $2.00 or 133.33%, on the Nasdaq.

Socket Mobile produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

