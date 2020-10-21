Stock Alert: Snap Jumps 25% On Quarterly Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP) are rising more than 25% Wednesday morning after reporting third-quarter earnings and revenue better than the Street view. The stock touched a new high of $36.36 this morning.

The company reported third-quarter earnings on adjusted basis of $0.01 per share compared with loss per share of $0.04 in the same quarter a year ago. On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.05 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 52% to year-over-year to $679 million. The consensus estimate was for $549.99 million.

