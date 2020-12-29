Stock Alert: Snap Climbs 10% After Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target

(RTTNews) - Shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP), the parent company of Snapchat, are rising almost 10 percent or $4.74 in Tuesday's morning trade at $52.99.

According to reports, analysts at Goldman Sachs raised their price target for Snap to $70 per share from $47 per share, and said they expect the company to record fourth-quarter revenue growth above analysts' estimates.

Snap has traded in a range of $7.89 to $54.71 in the past 52 weeks.

