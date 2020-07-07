Stock Alert: Snap Adds 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of camera and social media company Snap Inc. (SNAP) are climbing more than 5% Tuesday morning at $24.72, close to its 52-week high of $24.90. There are no company-specific news to move the stock up.

The company's multimedia messaging app, Snapchat saw more than 35% increase in the first quarter ended March 31 as more people were spending time on Snapchat during the Coronavirus lockdown.

The stock had nearly 3-fold growth in the past couple of months.

