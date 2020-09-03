Markets
SDC

Stock Alert: SmileDirectClub Continues Its Uptick

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of teledentistry company SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) are up more than 3% Thursday morning at $10.12, keeping yesterday's momentum.

Wednesday SmileDirectClub stock had soared more than 15% on the news of insider purchase of the company's shares.

According to an SEC filings, CEO & Chairman of the company, David Katzman has bought nearly 1.3 million shares for about $10.3 million.

SDC is nearly 30% up from $7.87, the closing price of September 1. It has traded in the range of $3.64- $21.10 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SDC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular