Stock Alert: SmileDirectClub Continues Its Uptick

(RTTNews) - Shares of teledentistry company SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) are up more than 3% Thursday morning at $10.12, keeping yesterday's momentum.

Wednesday SmileDirectClub stock had soared more than 15% on the news of insider purchase of the company's shares.

According to an SEC filings, CEO & Chairman of the company, David Katzman has bought nearly 1.3 million shares for about $10.3 million.

SDC is nearly 30% up from $7.87, the closing price of September 1. It has traded in the range of $3.64- $21.10 in the last one year.

