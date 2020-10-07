Stock Alert: SmileDirectClub Ascends 12%

(RTTNews) - Shares of teledentistry company SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) are rising more than 12% Wednesday morning at $13.16.

The company on October 6 announced that it has been issued patents for its electric toothbrush with interchangeable aligner head and its trackable aligner case.

The SmileDirectClub Electric Toothbrush is the second-highest growth contributor by a manufacturer in the Electric Brush segment, and it was named one of the best toothbrushes of 2020 by Cosmopolitan, the company said.

The stock has been trading in the range of $3.64- $15.54 in the last one year.

