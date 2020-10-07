Markets
SDC

Stock Alert: SmileDirectClub Ascends 12%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of teledentistry company SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) are rising more than 12% Wednesday morning at $13.16.

The company on October 6 announced that it has been issued patents for its electric toothbrush with interchangeable aligner head and its trackable aligner case.

The SmileDirectClub Electric Toothbrush is the second-highest growth contributor by a manufacturer in the Electric Brush segment, and it was named one of the best toothbrushes of 2020 by Cosmopolitan, the company said.

The stock has been trading in the range of $3.64- $15.54 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SDC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular