Stock Alert: SmileDirectClub Advances 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of clear aligners maker SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) are climbing more than 9% Thursday morning at $12.27.

Thursday, SmileDirectClub said it has partnered with Texas-based dental service organization DECA Dental including its more than 100 affiliated dental practices.

"The partnership with DECA Dental advances the SmileDirectClub Partner Network, the company's direct-to-office model that allows consumers a third option, in addition to the company's SmileShops and doctor-prescribed impression kits, to begin clear aligner treatment using SmileDirectClub's innovative and easy to use telehealth platform," the company said.

The stock has been trading in the range of $3.64- $15.54 in the past 52 weeks.

