Stock Alert: Sleep Number Up 13%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) continues its momentum as it gains nearly 13% on Friday morning despite no stock-specific news.

SNBR is currently trading at $52.74, up $5.94 or 12.69%, on the Nasdaq. The stock has gained nearly double in the three-month period.

In April, the company reported first-quarter profit of $39.1 million or $1.36 per share compared to $25.4 million or $0.80 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings per share of $0.72, for the quarter. Net sales rose 11% to $472.6 million from $426.4 million a year ago.

Sleep Number, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name.

