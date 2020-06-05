Markets
WORK

Stock Alert: Slack Technologies Falls 18%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) are slipping over 18% on Friday morning after the business software company withdrew its annual billings forecast.

The company cited business uncertainty due to COVID-19 pandemic. Billings are a closely gauged metric for cloud-based software companies as it indicates how strong the company's pipeline is going forward.

The SaaS chat service provider reported first-quarter adjusted earnings and revenues that trumped Wall Street analysts' estimates. First-quarter revenues were $201.7 million, up 50% from last year. Adjusted loss was $0.02 per share compared to $0.13 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated loss $0.06 per share on revenues of $188.12 million.

WORK is currently trading at $30.98, down $6.96 or 18.34%, on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WORK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular