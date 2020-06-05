Stock Alert: Slack Technologies Falls 18%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) are slipping over 18% on Friday morning after the business software company withdrew its annual billings forecast.

The company cited business uncertainty due to COVID-19 pandemic. Billings are a closely gauged metric for cloud-based software companies as it indicates how strong the company's pipeline is going forward.

The SaaS chat service provider reported first-quarter adjusted earnings and revenues that trumped Wall Street analysts' estimates. First-quarter revenues were $201.7 million, up 50% from last year. Adjusted loss was $0.02 per share compared to $0.13 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated loss $0.06 per share on revenues of $188.12 million.

WORK is currently trading at $30.98, down $6.96 or 18.34%, on the Nasdaq.

