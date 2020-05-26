Markets
Stock Alert: Sky Solar Jumps 19% On Receiving Acquisition Offer

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (SKYS) are rising more than 19% Tuesday morning after the solar power producer announced that yesterday, it has received a non-binding proposal from a group of buyers to acquire all of its shares, not already owned by them, for $6 per ADS, in cash.

The buyers include Japan NK Investment K.K., IDG Accel China Capital L.P., IDG-Accel China Capital Investors L.P., Jolmo Solar Capital Ltd., CES Holding Ltd., Jing Kang, Bin Shi, Sino-Century HX Investments Limited and Kai Ding.

The stock has touched a new high of $4.60 today, currently trading lower at $3.97.

