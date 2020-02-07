Markets
SKX

Stock Alert: Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Shares Hit 52-Week High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of footwear maker Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) touched a new 52-week high of $44.50 today, thanks to the record quarterly sales.

The company, on Feb. 6, reported Q4 net income of $59.53 million or $0.39 per share versus $47.38 million or $0.31 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

Net sales for the quarter grew to $1.33 billion from $1.08 billion in the prior year. Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Comparable same store sales increased 9.9%, including growth of 10.3% domestically and 8.8% internationally.

For the first quarter of 2020, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $0.70 - $0.75, and sales of $1.400 billion - $1.425 billion. Analysts estimate earnings of $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SKX

Latest Markets Videos

Market Is Conducive to Long Volatility Positions: JPMorgan

Nikos Panigirtzoglou, global market strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., discusses his outlook for markets and where he’s seeing opportunity. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.”

4 hours ago
See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular