Stock Alert: Six Flags Rises 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) are climbing more than 7% Tuesday morning after the theme park operator announced that it is going to reopen Frontier City, its amusement park in Oklahoma on June 5.

"We have developed a comprehensive reopening safety plan that includes best practices from theme park and water park industry experts, along with top destination parks from around the world, which will allow guests to experience our parks in the safest possible way. Because our parks cover dozens or even hundreds of acres, we can easily manage guest throughput to achieve proper social distancing," said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos.

Six Flags stock is currently trading at $25.38. It has traded in the range of $8.75- $59.52 in the past 52-weeks.

