Stock Alert: Six Flags Entertainment Jumps 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of theme park company Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) are climbing more than 10% Thursday morning at $22.73. It has been trading in the range of $8.75- $59.52 in the last one year.

Wednesday the company said all of its incremental revolving credit lenders have agreed to extend the incremental $131 million revolving commitments by one year.

SixFlags has amended its credit facility to further extend the covenant waiver period by one year, from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2021 and to extend the covenant modification period by one year through the fourth quarter of 2022.

"The operational actions we have taken to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, coupled with the one-year extension of both our covenant waiver period and the incremental revolving credit facility commitments, provide us with significant flexibility and financial strength as we manage through the pandemic-related disruption," said Mike Spanos, President and CEO.

