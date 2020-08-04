Stock Alert: Sintx Technologies Up 25% On Deal To Develop Anti-COVID Face Mask

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) are currently up 25% on Tuesday morning after the company announced a deal with O2TODAY to develop antimicrobial face masks.

SINT is currently trading at $2.6895, up $0.5595 or 26.2676%, on the Nasdaq.

O2TODAY, a company that develops and commercializes face masks for medical and non-medical applications, has inked a joint development agreement with SINTX Technologies to develop a safe and effective consumer facemask with broad-spectrum antibacterial and antiviral activity.

The facemask will incorporate SINTX's unique silicon nitride powder into the mask filter and fabric.

The companies claim that the successful development of such a product may help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases by catching and inactivating SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses and bacteria in the mask itself before they can enter into the human body.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.