Stock Alert: Sintx Technologies Trading Up 24%

(RTTNews) - Shares of silicon nitride producer Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) are rising more than 24% Tuesday morning after the company announced test results showing fabrics containing Sintx's silicon nitride inactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus upon contact.

Earlier tests had shown that sintered silicon nitride powders reduced viral loads by 99.9%, one minute after exposure to silicon nitride.

"Our new fabric-based R&D may improve the effectiveness of PPE," said Bryan McEntire, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at SINTX. "Currently available face masks, for example, that make antiviral claims rely on the addition of metal ions, such as silver, copper, and zinc, as well as other chemicals to the mask fabrics. Unlike these additives, which are either allergenic or toxic to human tissue, extensive testing has shown that silicon nitride powder is non-allergenic, and non-toxic to mammalian cells. Additional development and testing will continue with the goal of meeting ISO and ASTM standards in the forthcoming months."

SINT, currently at $2.25, has been trading in the range of $0.28- $3.44 in the last one year.

