Stock Alert: Sino-Global Spikes, New Executive Leadership For Bitcoin Mining

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) are bullish on Wednesday morning trade. The global shipping and freight logistics provider announced the appointment of a new CFO and CTO as it plans to enter the cryptocurrency sector.

The company named  Lei Nie as its new chief operating officer, and Xintang Youas as the new chief technology officer.

Currently, shares are at $8.41, up 77.43 percent from the previous close of $4.74 on a volume of 10,080,917. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.37 - $11.30 on average volume of 780,246.

