Stock Alert: SINA Up 6% On News Of Going Private

(RTTNews) - Shares of SINA Corp. (SINA) gained nearly 6% on Monday morning after the owner of social media platform Weibo said it decided to go private in a $2.6 billion deal.

SINA is currently trading at $42.58, up $2.40 or 5.96%, on the Nasdaq.

The Chinese online media company said it has agreed with New Wave Holdings Ltd, a firm led by SINA CEO Charles Chao, to be taken private in an all-cash transaction implying an equity value of around $2.59 billion.

The offer price is $43.30 per share, representing a 7.7% premium to its closing price on September 25. It also represents an 18% premium to the stock's closing price on July 2, the last trading day before SINA received its initial offer of $41 per share.

The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.