Stock Alert: Simplicity Esports And Gaming Up 43%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) are up 43% despite no company-related news to drive the stock higher.

WINR is currently up $2.01, up $0.61 or 43.57%, on the Nasdaq. The shares have been maintaining its upward momentum it gained in the last week of May.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as a esports company in the United States and India. It owns and operates approximately 40 games and entertainment centers, as well as e-sports gaming centers.

On Friday, Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company announced that it has signed numerous staff and players to its subsidiary Flamengo Esports team.

The team will be competing in the Campeonato Brasileiro de League of Legends (BCLoL Brazil), the top tier league in Brazil.

New signings include Younghoon "Bvoy" Joo from Florida-based Misfits Gaming and Brazilian Top Laner, Felipe "Bankai" Boal from KaBuM! E-Sports.

