Stock Alert: Simon Property Up 17%

(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) shares are rising more than 14 percent on Friday morning. Major U.S. indices are on a positive trend.

Currently, shares are at $90.26, up 17.63 percent from the previous close of $76.73. The stock of the operator of more than 325 malls was down since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It had touched a 52-week low of $42.25 on April 2. The company has been going through a difficult period as major retailers suspended rent payment. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $42.25 to $168.52 on average volume of 5,975,492.

