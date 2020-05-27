Stock Alert: Simon Property Increases 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) are rising more than 4% Wednesday morning at $62.06.

The biggest mall owner in the U.S. has reopened most of its properties this month after keeping them closed since March.

Simon owns approximately 200 malls and outlet centers in the U.S.

The company had reported 20.2% decline in quarterly profit for the first-quarter ended March 31.

Simon stock has lost its value more than 60% in the recent months. It has traded in the range of $42.25- $171.81 in the last 52-weeks.

