Markets
SPG

Stock Alert: Simon Property Group Up 3%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) are climbing more than 3% Monday morning, ahead of its second-quarter earnings, which is scheduled today, after market closes.

On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion in the secon quarter.

The mall-owner is reportedly in talks with Amazon to convert its empty retail spaces in mall as Amazon's fullfillment centres.

SPG is currently at $64.51. It has traded in the range of $42.25- $163.60 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular