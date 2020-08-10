Stock Alert: Simon Property Group Up 3%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) are climbing more than 3% Monday morning, ahead of its second-quarter earnings, which is scheduled today, after market closes.

On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion in the secon quarter.

The mall-owner is reportedly in talks with Amazon to convert its empty retail spaces in mall as Amazon's fullfillment centres.

SPG is currently at $64.51. It has traded in the range of $42.25- $163.60 in the last one year.

