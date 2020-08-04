Stock Alert: SilverSun Technologies Surges 220%

(RTTNews) - Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) more than tripled on Tuesday after the company announced that it has acquired Prairie Technology Solutions Group.

SSNT is currently trading at $8.88, up $6.13 or 222.91%, on the Nasdaq.

SilverSun Technologies, a provider of transformational business applications and IT services, said it acquired Prairie Technology Solutions, a Chicago-based managed services provider which provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, and business continuity and disaster recovery services for small and medium-sized businesses.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mark Meller, CEO of SilverSun, said, "This acquisition will help us in our plans to expand our MSP business to other regions where we currently have significant numbers of customers from our other technology businesses, including Phoenix, Southern California, the Pacific Northwest, and North Carolina."

