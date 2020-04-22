Stock Alert: SilverBow Resources Up 42%

(RTTNews) - Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW) are rising significantly in morning trade on Wednesday as the U.S. Indices are trading higher. Currently, the shares are at $5.42, up 42.76 percent from its previous close of $3.80.

The shares of drilling oil and gas wells company gained 42.86 percent on Tuesday, despite the market volatility. The company had decided to cut 55 percent of Capex plan and to halt drilling as well as completion activities, in the wake of weak commodity pricing. The shares have traded in a range of $1.50-$20.41 for the last 52-week period.

