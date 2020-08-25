Stock Alert: Sigma Labs Soars 65% After Receiving Contract From Mitsubishi

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB) surged over 65% on Tuesday morning after the company it received a contract from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

SGLB is currently trading at $4.155, up $1.665 or 66.87%, on the Nasdaq.

Sigma Labs, a developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D printing industry, said it received a contract from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to implement PrintRite3D in-process quality assurance software.

The PrintRite3D system will be installed on a laser powder bed fusion system for the development and qualification of MHI additive manufacturing production processes.

Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.