Stock Alert: Shopify Ticking Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform provider Shopify Inc. (SHOP) are advancing more than 7% Monday morning on the news of Walmart partnering with it. Walmart Inc. has partnered with Shopify to expand its online market place by adding small businesses and to take advantage of the current pandemic situation driven surge in the sales.

The e-commerce giant plans to add 1,200 Shopify sellers this year.

Shopify stock is currently trading at $797.73. It has traded in the range of $281.69- $844 in the past 52 weeks.

