Markets
SHOP

Stock Alert: Shopify Gains As Results Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares are rising as it reported better-than- expected results for the second quarter. The rapid shift of habits to ecommerce in view of the pandemic situation, surge in subscriptions and sales helped the e-commerce company. SHOP is currently at 1077.24, up 9.33 percent from its previous close of $985. Shopify reported second-quarter net income of $36 million or $0.29 per share, turning around from loss of $28.7 million or $0.26 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $129.4 million or $1.05 per share. Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of $0.01, on revenue of $513.83 million. Revenue for the quarter surged 97 percent to $714.3 million from $361.98 million during the corresponding quarter last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHOP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular