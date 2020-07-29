Stock Alert: Shopify Gains As Results Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares are rising as it reported better-than- expected results for the second quarter. The rapid shift of habits to ecommerce in view of the pandemic situation, surge in subscriptions and sales helped the e-commerce company. SHOP is currently at 1077.24, up 9.33 percent from its previous close of $985. Shopify reported second-quarter net income of $36 million or $0.29 per share, turning around from loss of $28.7 million or $0.26 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $129.4 million or $1.05 per share. Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of $0.01, on revenue of $513.83 million. Revenue for the quarter surged 97 percent to $714.3 million from $361.98 million during the corresponding quarter last year.

